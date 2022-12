Not Available

Zoe Davis is a successful and highly driven wedding planner in the big city. When her father asks her for help at the family café shop, she happily drives back to her cozy hometown of Romance, Oregon. Little does she know her mom has already hired Will to help, an aspiring chef and coincidentally…Zoe’s childhood sweetheart! Tensions rise between Zoe and Will, but so does the chemistry. Will they settle their differences and find lost love along the way?