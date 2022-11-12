Not Available

A Roof Above the Head

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Artis Film

The decision taken by the hospitals council board of early releasing the neurotics and depressed, throw Mona 36 and Cathy 30 in the real world., a world which cannot offer them any place to live except a little house, without a roof , situated at the edge of the country , in the Danube Delta. Its Monas grandparents house, but both of them are dead. Their arrival triggers weird reactions on behalf of the villagers because they have big plans : to sell the village to a very rich man who own a football team and a political party who wants to turn the place into a luxurious resort. Could Mona and Cathy resist to the villagers reactions? Could they find a place to live in this world?

Cast

