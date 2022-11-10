A Room with a View

1986

When Lucy Honeychurch and chaperon Charlotte Bartlett find themselves in Florence with rooms without views, fellow guests Mr Emerson and son George step in to remedy the situation. Meeting the Emersons could change Lucy's life forever but, once back in England, how will her experiences in Tuscany affect her marriage plans? Nominated for eight Academy Awards (1986), including Best Picture, and winner of three, this is one the most charming and delightful romantic comedies ever filmed.