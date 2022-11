Not Available

A feature length narrative about two young individuals who goes through different family dilemmas. A young girl by the name of Rose, is physically abused by her father, and her mother knows about the abuse but does nothing to prevent or dismiss it. Rose dances to escape her pain, but having difficulties escaping it. Rose's boyfriend Antonio, has an alcoholic mother and his older brother is in jail. He has no father, no guidance and goes down a similar path as his mother.