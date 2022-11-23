A Royal Family Christmas

Not Available

In the sequel to "A Royal Family Holiday", the children Phillip "Flip" Royal (Romeo Miller), a good-looking spiritual guru; Austin Royal (Eric Myrick III, At Sunrise), a Washington, D.C. community activist; Kelsey Royal (Chelsea Tavares, Fright Night), a fashion designer's gopher; and Pamela Royal (Taquilla Whitfield, Magic Mike XXL), a hair and nail salon owner; join forces to reunite their parents in time for Christmas. They try every trick in the book - including "playing nice" and setting aside old sibling rivalries - only to learn their mom and dad are enjoying "the single life." Their plan also goes awry as getting their parents back together ends up taking a back seat to their own personal and professional drama.