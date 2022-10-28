A Russell Peters Christmas Special

Not Available

Inspired by the variety shows of the 70′s, A RUSSELL PETERS CHRISTMAS is corny, sweet, silly, sentimental and most of all FUNNY! With special guests, PAMELA ANDERSON, MICHAEL BUBLE, JON LOVITZ, SCOTT THOMPSON, FAIZON LOVE, GOAPELE, TED LANGE and RUSSELL’S MOM and his beautiful daughter, CRYSTIANNA. The show features Russell on roller skates, performing stand-up, a visit from his friends, (gratuitous) lingerie models, a Manger Sketch (don’t believe the hype!), Last Santa Standing, Stop-Motion Animation, Michael Buble singing from his new Christmas album, shout-outs from the Canadian Troops in Afghanistan, The Mediterranean and Sicily, US soul-singer Goapele singing her classic hit “Closer”, more Michael Buble and the Toronto Bach Children’s Choir all coming together in the finale singing “Hark The Herald Angels Sing”..