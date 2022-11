Not Available

A husband scolds his wife for not being able to manage her finances better. Unbeknown to her, he's getting rich from a crooked stock scam he's started, and is making so much money that he brings it home by the basketful. Unbeknown to him, his wife, determined to prove that she's more capable than he thinks she is, takes the money and decides to invest it--in a new stock opportunity she's heard about.