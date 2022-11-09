A Safe Place for the Wild

Not Available

Élisa is French, Klara is Swedish: they are almost thirty and are a couple. Maryam, a single mother, lives next door with her daughter. The three women start a love triangle in which they all feel comfortable and happy. They decide to look for a bigger house where they can live together as an extended family. At the house-warming party they invite their many colorful and cosmopolitan friends. When they wake up the next morning, after the wild night of partying, Klara has to face reality and Élisa's feelings. This film presents a ménage à trois which is set in an atmosphere full of passion and multiculturalism, where the search for one's mental and physical place becomes the conquest of something deeper.