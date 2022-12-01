A Savage Nature

Beth Walker, a lonely waitress desperate to escape her small Virginia town and repair her troubled marriage to Pete, her Afghanistan vet husband. Beth's world is turned upside-down when convicts brutally invade her home during an anniversary dinner that is supposed to mark a fresh start for the couple. In a surprising twist, the true reason for the night's events are revealed and allies become adversaries. As loyalties shift, all involved fight for survival. Only one will live to see dawn.
