Not Available

In a part of the world noted for its great musicians Chris Norman is among the true masters – a virtuoso of the flute whether he is playing traditional tunes, his own compositions or baroque music by Vivaldi and Bach. But that’s not all. Chris founded the week long Boxwood Festival and Workshops. In this film we get to know Chris and his fellow musicians and teachers. Interwoven are amazing performances by a “scattering of stars”.