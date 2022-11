Not Available

Exploring man's undying need to understand himself, this installment of the "Science Odyssey" series looks at the development of psychological theory -- and our unwillingness to let it go. Highlights include psychoanalysis and Sigmund Freud; shellshock; the development of IQ tests; the destructive science of eugenics; schizophrenia and the history of mental institutions; and the mysteries of Alzheimer's disease.