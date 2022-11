Not Available

In the continuation of Popoy and Basha’s love story from “One More Chance,” we find the couple walking down the aisle and vowing to love each other “forever and ever.” “A Second Chance” explores realities and intricacies and Popoy and Basha’s married life. We find Popoy as a failed achiever, struggling to keep his business and self-esteem intact, while Basha has given up so much in her life to keep their marriage together.