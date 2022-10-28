A Second Chance: The Janelle Morrison Story

Not Available

A Second Chance is the story of Janelle Morrison, a professional long distance triathlete who suffered a near-fatal car crash, and her battle to race again. Nearly every major bone in Janelle's body was broken and her organs pushed into her chest, forcing doctors to place her in a medically induced coma. As Morrison slept, doctors worked hard to reassemble her broken body, questioning whether she would ever walk again. Janelle's recovery was nothing short of miraculous, astonishing doctors every step of the way.