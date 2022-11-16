Shen Dongxue, Shen Lele, and grandma grew up. I heard grandma said that their parents made a lot of money outside, and after a while their parents would drive home to pick them up for a better life. The children's expectations were extremely high, but the parents did not return. So Dong Xue began to take Lele to find the truth-Father Shen Xinzhi borrowed countless debts because of the failure of the investment, and could only live on construction sites as a construction worker. His mother Chen Fengling hooked up a lot of money at the club, hoping to get rid of the current dilemma. Chen Fengling betrayed Mr. Wang by betraying his body and hue. Mr. Wang gave Chen Fengling a stable life. However, after Shen Xinzhi learned everything, he did not find Chen Fengling's theory, but took the proof of their secret love directly to blackmail Mr. Wang.
View Full Cast >