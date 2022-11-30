A Sense Of Entitlement

Not Available

Art student Jessica and her half-sister model Caroline are told by their wealthy father Mr. Blaine that he has decided to financially cut off both of them. This causes the two women to re-evaluate their lives. Jessica must figure out what is most important to her: family, boyfriend Albert or her studies. Caroline must learn independence for the first time in her life. As Mr. Blaine and his assistant Benton arrive in town to confront Jessica and Caroline, his decision will forever alter their lives and their relationships to one another.