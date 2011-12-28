A Separation

2011

The movie is centered on a couple, Nader and Simin, and their 11-year-old daughter, Termeh. Nader and Simin are about to leave the country for good; however, Nader has a change of heart and decides to stay and look after his father who suffers from Alzheimer's disease. Simin is determined to get a divorce and leave the country with her daughter, but the court does not find in her favor. Simin goes to live with her mother and Termeh returns to live with her father with the hope that her mother will be back some day.