Not Available

The documentary describes the work of goldsmiths in Valenza, of cabinet-makers in Canelli, of farmers in the provinces of Alessandria and Asti where such activities are still the backbone of the local econimic structure. It analyzes also the politics of monopoly concentration pursued by the big industrial forces and its effects such as the impoverishment of the countryside, the decline of traditional activities based on craftmanship - a heavy toll on the future of the young.