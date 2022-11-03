A Shadow You Soon Will Be

Not Available

This film follows the exploits of middle aged man as he wanders through Argentina. It is set in the early 80's following the end of Argentina's long military dictatorship and is based on a 1990 novel by Osvaldo Soriano. Only recently returned from European exile, with no family and friends to welcome him home, "the engineer" travels the lonely southern Pampas of Argentina on the way to a job. He is periodically joined by other strange wanderers such as Nadia, the gun slinging psychic, Lem, a strange travelling millionaire, Barante, the hobo, and Coluccini, a bankrupt circus owner who involves "the engineer" in a rigged card game..