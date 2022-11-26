A Shaman's Story

Not Available

Mo-Hwa is a famous shaman. When the Christianity is introduced to this small fishing village, Mo-Hwa's divine power is declining. Mo-Hwa is furious when she happened to know that her own son Wuk has studied theology. She performs an exorcism to throw away evil spirits from her son and tears up the bible. The conflict between mother and son breaks up the family. Mo-Hwa decides to show which spirit is stronger when she is asked to perform an exorcism for a drowned lady. Even though she performs shaman, the body doesn't come up to the surface. Mo-Hwa doesn't stop to perform and gradually she is going down into the water and never comes back.