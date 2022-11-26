A Shocking Accident

Not Available

The mistress of a country home is going about inspecting the work done by her servant, when she discovers dust on the railing surrounding the porch, and, calling the servant, she orders the rail cleaned, as it should have been done originally. The servant brings a ladder and, mounting same, proceeds to clean it as she is told. A city dude approaches, and, after passing the time of day with the mistress, makes bold to ask for a kiss, and receives a slap for his pains. He is so startled that he bumps into the ladder on which the servant is working, throwing her to the ground, the ladder falling on top of her. She rises in her wrath and, seizing the bucket of water standing close by, she drenches the dude, spoiling his best Sunday clothes. Still smarting from the pain, she takes his walking stick and pounds him until he runs away. This will make you roar with laughter.