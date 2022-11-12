A Short Story

Not Available

The film protagonist operates on the border of two worlds. During the day, he works at a well-known shop selling home furnishings, while after hours he is hired by a “cleaning company” to clean homes after the deaths of their residents.The title “A Story of Short Duration” is a reference to the diagnosis of contemporary capitalism provided by Kacper Pobłocki in his book. In the film, it acquires an additional meaning by contrasting the image of a life’s end with the beginning of one’s path related to the moving into a new flat.