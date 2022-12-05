A Shot of Hope

Not Available

In the 21st century, under the influence of anti-hunting activism, the very idea that hunting is wrong from a moral point of view since the hunter “enjoys killing” is formed in the mass consciousness. And in general - that rich hunters are wiping out endangered species. Sergey Yastrzhembsky, who never hid his passion for hunting despite facing negative and sometimes aggressive comments, decided, as he himself said, «to restore justice». This is a film about how a properly organized wildlife management changes the everyday life of people for the better, rebuilds the state treasury, creates thousands of new jobs, preserves rare species of animals.