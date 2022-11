Not Available

Chen Tian is a schoolgirl in Hong Kong about to leave to study at a university in Beijing. Before she leaves for good, she decided to spend an unforgettable trip with her best friend in a distant fishing village. There she discovers love for the first time. At the same village, Ah Mei who had a tough time in the city comes back home to the village to revisit her past. She finds herself reuniting with two boys from her childhood.