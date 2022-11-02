A Side, B Side, Sea Side

Not Available

Chen Tian is a schoolgirl in Hong Kong about to leave for Beijing for college. Before she leaves for good, she decides to spend an unforgettable trip with her best friends in a distant fishing village. There she discovers love for the first time. The encounter ever so brief, but has left something she can take away with her forever. At the same fishing village, Ah Mei, a girl who's had a tough time in the big city, comes back home to the village to revisit her past. She finds herself reuniting with two boys from her childhood. But time has quietly tarnished their friendship, without them ever aware of the innocence lost.