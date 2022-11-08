Not Available

Greg Watkins' romantic black comedy A SIGN FROM GOD depicts a semi-fictionalized day in the life of independent filmmaker Caveh (Caveh Zahedi) and his girlfriend Laura (Laura Macias) as they struggle with a series of challenges and accidents (including eviction from their apartment, possible pregnancy, and a car crash) while desperately seeking a sign from God about the future of their troubled relationship. Laura's increasingly pessimistic attitude she perceives that the cascading negative events of their lives portend a negative "sign" about the relationship is offset by Caveh's serene and abiding faith that everything happens for a reason... Director Greg Watkins is a frequent Caveh Zahedi collaborator. Watkins & Zahedi co-directed A LITTLE STIFF, and Watkins is the cinematographer of Zahedi's I DON'T HATE LAS VEGAS ANYMORE.