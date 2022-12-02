Not Available

A powerful and moving piece documenting the lesbian, gay and bisexual movement in the early 1990s, A Simple Matter of Justice expresses all the emotions of the joyful protest that was the 1993 March on Washington. Sections on civil rights, AIDS and health care, the military and families are woven together from coverage of the music, comedy, speeches and marchers. Performers include Melissa Etheridge, RuPaul, BETTY, Holly Near and The Flirtations. Martina Navratilova, Sir Ian McKellan, Rev. Ben Chavis and Eartha Kitt are just a few of the speakers. Events include The Wedding, The Dyke March, ACT UP Hands Around the Capitol and a reunion of African-American veterans. A must-see for LGBTQ History.