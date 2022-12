Not Available

Fourteen-year-old Vera Telegina sees the sea, which she had dreamed of since childhood. She is here only because her parents were represse and she is left alone. The police chief Stavridi, having learned about the girl's misfortune, places her in a boarding school. Vera has to go through a lot. But with the concernment of new friends and sympathy of adults Vera survives until the spring of 1953, when the long-awaited telegram from her parents arrives.