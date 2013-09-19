2013

A Single Shot

  • Drama
  • Crime
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

September 19th, 2013

Studio

Unified Pictures

David M. Rosenthal's white-knuckle thriller starts with a bang: a single shot, aimed at a lone deer, that hits and kills a young woman. The hunter, John Moon (Sam Rockwell, "Seven Psychopaths"), watches her die before discovering a box of money near her body. In a desperate panic, he takes the cash - hiring a low-rent lawyer (William H. Macy, "Fargo") to fight his wife's (Kelly Reilly, "Flight") divorce suit - and attempts to cover up the killing. But when he discovers that the money belonged to a group of hardened criminals, the hunter becomes the hunted in this tense cat-and-mouse struggle in the backwoods of West Virginia.

Cast

William H. MacyPitt
Jeffrey WrightSimon
Kelly ReillyMoira
Ted LevineCecile
Jason IsaacsWaylon
Ophelia LovibondAbbie

