A Six Dollar Cup of Coffee

Not Available

Through the eyes of a Tseltal family, our story connects a cooperative in Chiapas, which struggles to market its coffee as a finished product outside of the conventional market, with the trend of specialty coffee, third-wave coffee shops and Seattle, United States. Understanding coffee as a way to protect their identity, their land and the right to live in better conditions, our characters seek to sell their product abroad while a plague, which destroys coffee plantations from South America unstoppable, could mean the destruction of coffee in the entire continent.