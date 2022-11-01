Not Available

A Sky Full of Stars for a Roof

  • Western

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Documento Films

The bandit Pratt, looking for Tim, who is responsible for the death of his two sons, attacks a caravan killing all the passengers. Harry, the vagabond, after having robbed the dead, casually meets Tim and they become friends. Running away together from Pratt, they reach Harry's farm, but their hiding place is soon discovered. - filmaffinity

Cast

Mario AdorfHarry
Magda KonopkaWidow Dorothy McDonald
Federico BoidoRoger Pratt
Julie MenardSirene / Donna
Anthony DawsonSamuel Pratt
Cris HuertaFat man in stagecoach

