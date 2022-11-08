A Slave of Satan

Not Available

A banker's daughter, wearied with the dull routine of her life, becomes an artist's model under an assumed name. Her artist employer falls a victim to her beauty and loves her and she accepts his advances. Finding her faithless, and learning her identity by chance, he reveals all to her father, who drives her from his house. She derives a scanty living from singing in the streets and cheap cafés. She is accidentally found unconscious from weakness, by the artist, who rescues her from her misery.