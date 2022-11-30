A Sleepless Night

Not Available

AYoung engineer Pavel Kaurov goes to his first destination — to the port city of Sibirsk. He is appointed to lead a group of cranes: gantry and floating. After several troubles Pavel mastered the port work and received a serious assignment. Meanwhile, his fiancee Nina, an architect by profession, is arriving in Siberia. However, besides Pavel, fellow students came to the station to meet her — Petunin's brother and sister, in whose house she is staying. Soon Annushka, who has long loved Pavel, arrives. From that day on, he had trouble after trouble. After a crane accident, which happened through his fault, the hero pulls himself together and does everything to regain the confidence of the brigade...