A Small Summer Party

Comedy - This spin-off from the acclaimed series Marion and Geoff sees cab driver Keith Barret hosting a summer party with his wife Marion. It's the second hottest day in June and Keith has the barbecue under control, the alcohol is flowing and everything is set for a wonderful day. But deep down Keith knows his marriage is falling apart and there's nothing he can do to stop it. Comedy drama starring Rob Brydon, Steve Coogan and Tracy-Ann Oberman. - Rob Brydon, Tim Wylton, Mike Hayward