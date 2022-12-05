A Sober Sparrow

Not Available

Sparrow was invited to a banquet. He came and at first tried to drink only soda. The neighbor noticed this and was indignant. Tamada poured a glass for sparrow and made him drink, then poured more and more. Then the guests began to sing, dance, and all ended by beating dishes. Absolutely drunk sparrow was getting home staggering and with loud singing, than woke up all the neighbors. He smashed to bits someone's nestling and fell. Sparrow was summoned to the public court, where former guests accused him of all sins.