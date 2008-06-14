A Soldier's Choice

2008

Marine private John Rossi is looking forward to a new assignment in New York City on the night he ventures into a Hell's Kitchen bar, and meets a handsome but lonely boy named Damon Conrad. Damon assumes the Marine just wants sex, but when he proposes they go out on a "real date," Damon begins to think perhaps he has finally found the man of his dreams. The next night, John reveals that earlier that day he learned his division would be heading to the Middle East. Later that night, when the boys are caught-up in a moment of passion, John must choose between his devotion to the Marines and his desire for love and companionship.