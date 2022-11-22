A Son is Born

Not Available

This family melodrama, a tale of desertion, vengeful seduction, coincidental meeting and catharsis, spans more than two decades from 1920 to World War II. A woman imprisoned in a loveless marriage finds the courage to leave her husband but is disturbed to find that her son, David, refuses to go with her. She does not give up on him and manages to establish a new life for herself. Her world is turned upside down when David reluctantly moves in with her, determined to ruin their lives. Set against the backdrop of the Second World War, David is about to be sent to New Guinea which may make or break any future relationship he has with the people who love him. A notable aspect of the film is a production design which belies the low budget.