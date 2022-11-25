A Son of Erin

Not Available

Dennis O'Hara (Dustin Farnum) is a poverty-stricken Irishman who believes (in typical movie-cliche fashion) that if he comes to America he will immediately land a job as a policeman. So he manages to scrape together the funds to get him to Manhattan, and leaves his sweetheart Katie O'Grady (Winifred Kingston) behind while he makes his fortune. Naturally he discovers that joining the force isn't as easy as he expected, and when he does finally get in, he winds up in trouble because of the graft collections of his boss.