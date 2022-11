Not Available

Brokaw, the Polka Dot Bandit, asks Farrell to help rob Wells Fargo. Farrell plans to capture Brokaw for the reward but is assumed to be one of the bandits and shot. Brent captures Brokaw, but Ann thinking her father is in on the robbery lets him go. Brent catches up with him only to be framed when the polka dot bandanna is found on his saddle.