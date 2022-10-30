A Son's Promise

Not Available

This is the touching and true story of an iron-willed Georgia boy who accepts the burden of a man on his young shoulders. Fifteen-year-old Terry O'Kelly (Rick Shroder) is fatherless, and his remaining parent, his mother, is dying. Anguished, the soon-to-be orphan makes a surprising grown-up decision: Terry promises to care for his six brothers and vows to keep the family together - no matter what. Steadfast to his word, Terry takes on the struggles of parenthood, which yields some difficult and unpleasant surprises.