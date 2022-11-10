Not Available

"A song for you" tells a story of defiance, courage, creativity and love. Processing her family history, filmmaker Sharon Karp weaves interviews with her mother, fragments of a book her father wrote, photographs, documents and historical footage. In 1943 the Karp family escaped the Nazis by crossing the Pyrenees on foot with the help of the French Resistance. Now the filmmaker and her sisters retrace the escape route, trying to separate history from present day reality. The impact of the Holocaust on the daughters is revealed. The film provides an uplifting message while raising questions of responsibility in our choices. 'A Song for You' underscores the bravery of the righteous ones who risked their own lives to save the family.