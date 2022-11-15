A Sorrowful Song in Jiangcheng

Not Available

On the evening of a stormy 18 years ago, a young officer was wounded with a sleeping child and a box of gold to the Gong family. He entrusted the child and gold to the Gong family. Eighteen years later. In order to fight for the war, the officers of this year came to the Gong family, causing the daughter of Gong’s daughter (the child entrusted by the young military officer) to suffer. The good wife of Mrs. Gong had already regarded this child as her own, and suffered many family changes and kindness. Mrs. Gong was touched by the bottom line and picked up the weapons in her hands for the sake of the children.