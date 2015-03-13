2015

A Sort of Homecoming tells the story of Amy, a New York news producer who thought she left her high school experiences long in the past. She unexpectedly returns to Louisiana at the request of her high school debate coach. Their strained reunion brings back memories of her tumultuous senior year of high school. Through a series of flashbacks, we follow young Amy and her debate partner Nick on the highly competitive national debate circuit as they meet compatriots and competitors from top high schools around the country and the college coaches who control access to valuable scholarships.