A Sort of Hunger

Kevin never thought he would owe the most dangerous mobsters in LA money. But what would you expect from a group of thugs? However, when Kevin resorts to breaking and entering into a luxurious house, he begins to realize that money isn't worth his life. Upon entry, Kevin and his friends discover that the house is not empty, and belongs to the notorious vampire, Lily. Lisa and her brother Kevin have always been close, but not since Kevin joined the most ruthless Mob in Los Angeles. But Lisa's world starts to unravel when Kevin disappears for weeks without a trace. After uncovering new information about the huge debt her brother owes the mob, Lisa knows the time she has to find her brother before the mob does, time is running. What she doesn't know is that there's a new threat in LA and she's very hungry.