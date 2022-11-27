Not Available

Mohsen lives a life of poverty, and sells flowers to passing motorists to support his family. His father, meanwhile, makes a living selling second-hand clothes. After a particularly gruelling day when his father's stock is confiscated, Mohsen prays to God for a better life. However, he gets all he wishes for and more when his prayers are answered in the form of an angel. The benevolent apparition tells his that he will grant him one wish, and after a lot of deliberation, the boy asks for a "span of heaven" to call his own.