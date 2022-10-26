1977

A Special Day

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 24th, 1977

Studio

Compagnia Cinematografica Champion

The film is set during the late 1930s: the occasion is the first meeting between Mussolini and Hitler. Left alone in her tenement home when her fascist husband runs off to attend the historic event, Sophia Loren strikes up a friendship with her homosexual neighbor Mastroianni. As the day segues into night, Loren and Mastroianni develop a very special relationship that will radically alter both of their outlooks on life.

Cast

Marcello MastroianniGabriele
John VernonEmanuele
Françoise BerdLa concierge
Julian BonfiglioRomana
Patrizia BassoRomana
Tiziano De PersioArnaldo

