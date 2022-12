Not Available

‘Images gathered into a film. Images from earlier works and some new. I have always found spoons amazing things. Often beautiful, and ever useful. So I have made a film for them. Thank you spoons.’ PT. Commissioned by MT100 and LUX. World Premiere. ‘There and Then and Never Again’ Margaret Tait 100 Commissions Launch. Centre for Contemporary Art. Glasgow. 18.8.2019.