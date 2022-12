Not Available

"A Spy: Hester Reeve Does the Doors" is a videotape by Suzie Silver, performance by Hester Reeve, music by The Doors. Based on a performance created and performed by Hester Reeve on March 8th & 9th, 1991 at Club Lower Links, Chicago, for the program, Bait and Switch (organized by Iris Moore and Suzie Silver.