Not Available

A St. Olaf Christmas in Norway showcases two countries and two choirs, presenting traditional Christmas hymns sung in both Norwegian and English. Featured performers include the renowned a cappella voices of the St. Olaf Choir from St. Olaf College in Northfield, conducted by Dr. Anton Armstrong; the Nidaros Cathedral Girls Choir from Trondheim, conducted by Vivianne Sydnes; and noted Norwegian mezzo soprano Randi Stene.