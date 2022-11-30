Not Available

"A stampede of happiness and love"--that's how one person with Williams Syndrome describes the scene when hundreds of people with this rare and mysterious genetic disorder gather at a national convention. Sometimes described as the opposite of autism, the Williams personality is characterized by social overdrive, musicality, friendliness and flirtations. In short, they love to party. Prepare to be trampled by kindness, compassion, love and laughter in this inspiring film. Shot over a period of six years in cinema verite style, A Stampede of Happiness features a cast of memorable characters, including reflections from Dr. Ursula Bellugi, a grande dame of neuroscience and the world's leading expert on Williams.