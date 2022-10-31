A Star and Two Coffees

In a small town in Argentina, where he arrives Carlos (Gaston Pauls), a young architect, to design a complex of cottages. The architect, partner in crisis, strikes up a casual relationship with Estela (Marina Vilte), a 13-year instead, without realizing that this encounter, naive and Plato, make the girl discovers love and end up make it a teenager. Only the arrival of his wife, Ana (Ariadna Gil), who will try to mend her relationship, she will discover the importance of that feeling that you've already lost.
